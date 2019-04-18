(Bloomberg) -- More than 900 million people have begun voting in the most important election this year, and Bloomberg’s got you covered for all the key developments.

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi pull off a second term, or will the Congress Party regain power in India’s general election? We’re covering how Hindu nationalism plays into the vote, analyzing the influence of billions of dollars in anonymous political contributions and reporting on the economy as India battles China for precedence on the world stage.

The complex voting process takes more than a month, and the results aren’t expected until May 23. Here’s how to keep up with everything that’s happening.

WhatsApp

There’s a new way to get the latest business news and analysis from Bloomberg: We’re now on WhatsApp. Click here to sign up.

Send us a message with the word India, and you’ll get a prompt to opt in for exclusive messages about the election.

Important: Add us to your contact lists. Otherwise, you won't receive our messages. For more on what to expect and how to search for news, click here.

Flipboard

Follow our India Elections magazine on Flipboard from our India account. Flipboard is an app that aggregates news from publishers around the world and lets you build news feeds on topics you’re interested in.

Twitter

Follow our regional Asia coverage on our Bloomberg Asia account and keep up with all the latest political news with Bloomberg Politics on Twitter.

QuickTakes

Need to get caught up on the issues and mechanics of the election? Our QuickTake explainers will bring you up to speed.

Your Guide to India’s Upcoming General Election Will Modi retain power? What are the biggest issues at stake? What will the results mean for investors? And when exactly are all the phases of this complicated election taking place?

Why two groups of voters, lower castes and farmers, are so important.

Five key places to watch.

Why India and Pakistan distrust each other.

Modi’s controversial fighter-jet deal, India’s rescue plan for state banks, how the ban on cash is still reverberating, and the country’s aspirations.

The Bloomberg App

Download the Bloomberg app and enable push alerts. Apple / Android.

Newsletters

We’ve got a ton of great newsletters that deliver news and analysis on personalized topics. Try the daily Balance of Power newsletter for a global view of politics, or Five Things to Start Your Day, a morning round-up with three regional editions. Find all our other newsletters here.

Opinion

Read smart takes from our regular columnists Pankaj Mishra and Mihir Sharma.

Bloomberg Quint

For more in-depth local business news about India, visit our partner Bloomberg Quint.

Want more? Let our editors know what you want to read about — and where you get your news: indianews@bloomberg.net

To contact the author of this story: Lisa Fleisher in Dubai at lfleisher2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alyssa McDonald at amcdonald61@bloomberg.net, Ruth Pollard

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.