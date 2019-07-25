(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket CastsA number of high-profile companies have gone public this year -- Lyft, Uber, Beyond Meat, Slack, and Zoom, to name just a few. Yet these new entrants into the public markets aren't included in major indexes at their launch, limiting most investors' exposure to the companies' early trading. While investors can always buy individual stocks, a few ETFs specialize in a catch-and-release strategy of buying companies that have recently listed and then holding them for only a few years -- and they have a history of outperforming their benchmarks. Gina Martin Adams of Bloomberg Intelligence and Carolina Wilson of Bloomberg News join Eric and Joel to discuss the recent flurry in IPO activity and what the holdings of these ETFs can bring to a portfolio.

