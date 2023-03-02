(Bloomberg) -- The megadrought that’s plagued the US West for years has impacted everything from the food Americans eat to their electricity supply. And while extreme weather can sometimes trigger wet winters like this one, in California and the rest of the region, the long-term future remains a very dry one.

In this episode of Getting Warmer With Kal Penn, we explore what the future of water in the West may look like. In Nevada, Penn investigates the lasting impacts of the Colorado River Compact, the 1922 agreement that doles out water rights to the seven states along its path. Overly optimistic from the start, the system is now on the verge of collapse as water levels in key reservoirs approach dead pool-status.

But in nearby Las Vegas, Penn uncovers strategies that have led that city to become one of the most successful in the US when it comes to water conservation. And climate storyteller Alice Aedy asks whether the solution to water scarcity already exists. Recycling wastewater is done in many cities around the world, but only a handful use it for drinking water. What will it take for humans to overcome their gag reflex?

See previous episodes of Getting Warmer With Kal Penn here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.