(Bloomberg Opinion) -- How can you make charts that are different and more compelling than those made by the typical Wall Street economist? That was the challenge confronting Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank AG and this week's guest on Masters in Business.

The solution came to Slok from his work at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris and at the International Monetary Fund in Washington. Working with data analysts and graphic designers on the other side of the world, Slok sends his team spreadsheets and ideas just before he goes to bed. By the time he wakes up, programmers in India have created interesting visuals that some of his rivals might have overlooked. This approach has led Slok’s economics team to be top-ranked by Institutional Investor in fixed income and equities for the past five years. Below are few samples of his work:

His favorite books are cited here; the conversation transcript is published here.

