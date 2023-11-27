(Bloomberg) -- Weight-loss drugs are everywhere these days. At the Oscars earlier this year, host Jimmy Kimmel worked Ozempic into his opening monologue. Ads for Wegovy have become a regular feature of the New York City subway system. And Zepbound, a new weight-loss drug making its US debut any day now, is entering a market where it’s all but guaranteed to become an overnight success. But the typical TV ads and catchy jingles aren’t what’s behind the frenzy over appetite-suppressing drugs from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. Big Pharma, in fact, has hardly had to lift a finger.

Instead, a combination of pop culture, social media and third party marketers looking to cash in on the hype have helped turn weight-loss drugs into household brand names that rival Viagra and Prozac. US prescriptions for Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro surged 300% in just two years, putting the drugs on track to become some of the best-selling of all-time. The drugmakers are struggling to keep up with demand. It’s not that Lilly and Novo aren’t promoting their drugs at all. From January to late November, Lilly and Novo have spent a combined $218 million on commercials for Ozempic and Mounjaro, diabetes drugs that have become popular for weight loss, according to iSpot.tv. But together they account for just 3.7% of the whopping $5.8 billion pharmaceutical companies have spent on TV ads overall this year. Wegovy, Novo’s weight-loss drug, hasn’t even yet had its national TV debut, according to iSpot.tv. The ads that have run for Ozempic and Mounjaro describe the drugs as medical interventions for people suffering from diabetes — not a miracle diet drug that can help anyone get thin.

Pharmaceutical companies must follow strict rules when it comes to direct-to-consumer advertising. All of the new weight loss drugs are part of a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists that mimic the effects of eating food. They can be life-changing for patients with obesity and diabetes, but often come with some unwanted side effects like nausea and vomiting. And drugmakers are prohibited, for example, from marketing products for unapproved uses or overstating a drug's benefits.

Those rules, though, haven’t stopped third-parties like telehealth companies and medical spas from fueling the diet drug hype.

“None of these new weight loss drugs are being marketed responsibly,” said Joel Lexchin, an associate professor of family and community medicine at University of Toronto.

Ozempic and Mounjaro, for example, are only approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diabetes, though doctors are free to prescribe them for what’s known as off-label use. But the telehealth company Ro plastered at least a thousand ads across New York City’s subway system last spring, many omitting key details such as which drug they were marketing or what the drug was intended for, instead simply stating they were selling “A weekly shot to lose weight.” The ads also featured people unlikely to fit the medical definition for obesity, the population of patients weight-loss drugs are intended for.

Ro did not immediately respond to request for comment, but has said in the past that it aims to destigmatize obesity treatment.Sponsored ads from telehealth companies on Google promise weight loss with no exercise or dieting. Medical spas, meanwhile, sometimes treat a prescription for weight-loss drugs like a wellness regimen, offering it alongside Botox and laser hair removal.

“The indirect message that companies are sending in their direct-to-consumer ads is that anyone who wants to lose weight should ask their doctor for the drug,” Lexchin said.

Social media, too, has fueled the fanfare, with heavily-viewed videos from influencers and regular people alike that rave about weight-loss and other health benefits they have experienced taking the drugs.

Zepbound has yet to even hit the market and already the hype surrounding the new drug is in full force. The drug is a competitor to Wegovy. Before it was even approved, social media was rife with rumors. When Lilly trademarked the name Zepbound, for example, TikTok users posted videos weighing in on whether that was what the company’s new weight-loss drug would be named before it was even approved.

One “problem of social media advertising is that a lot of the ads don’t display full information on the drugs, and that consumers don’t tend to click on ‘learn more’ to get fully informed on the risks,” said Erin Willis, an associate professor in advertising at University of Colorado Boulder.

The FDA doesn’t typically regulate drug marketing outside of pharmaceutical companies themselves. That’s led to a skewed image of who can — and should — be taking weight-loss drugs. The zeitgeist around the drugs has led to ongoing supply shortages. An Ozempic black market of sorts has also emerged as patients clamor for the drugs. Compounding pharmacies and medical spas have started offering knock-off versions of weight-loss drugs to patients who may not qualify for a prescription or whose insurance may not cover them.

“A patient told us recently that she got ‘generic Ozempic’ through her hair salon,” said Louis Aronne, an obesity expert at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.

Concerns about misleading messaging surrounding weight-loss drugs have begun to have an effect, albeit a small one.

Ro temporarily pulled its New York subway ads over the summer when patients were having difficulty filling their prescriptions for the medications, Chief Executive Officer Zachariah Reitano said in an interview at the time. TikTok has been trying to crack down on content promoting the use of weight-loss drugs. In early July, the social media platform started temporarily banning some accounts that had been posting about Ozempic and Mounjaro. It’s unclear how many accounts were affected, or how long the bans lasted, but many of the creators who said they were banned appear to be posting again.

What is clear is that demand for weight-loss drugs shows no sign of slowing down.All that pent-up demand is a huge opportunity for Zepbound. Lilly said Zepbound will hit the market “after Thanksgiving.” If its predecessors are any indication, the company may not need to do much at all to turn it into a blockbuster, too.

