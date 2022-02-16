(Bloomberg) --

A steel-plant-turned-ski-jump has become a symbol of Beijing’s push to make the Winter Olympics as green as possible. Instead of building a new venue, China utilized an existing industrial site and will keep the ramp as a permanent tourist attraction.

Almost every Olympics host since the early 1990s has highlighted their work on sustainability, but delivering on those climate promises has been a challenge. A study published in Nature in April rated 16 Summer and Winter Games between 1992 and 2020 “medium” in terms of overall sustainability and concluded that efforts had declined over time — in part because it was difficult to pin down exactly what each host was promising to do. “All Games equally fail to provide a coherent definition or model for independent evaluation,” the researchers wrote.

In 1994, the International Olympic Committee listed environmental protection as the “third pillar” of the Olympics, alongside almost 3,000 years of focus on sport and culture. Starting from the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games in Norway, which was the first declared “Green Games,” each host has claimed to be green in one way or another. The measures have ranged from using natural materials in venue construction, developing recycling programs and building clean fuel vehicles to planting trees in order to offset emissions.

Both Tokyo, which hosted the delayed 2020 Summer Games, and Beijing set the goal of making the competitions carbon neutral. In Tokyo, all the medals were made from recycled electronic devices and 18,000 beds in the Olympic Village were constructed from recyclable cardboard.

Yet it’s been a challenge to hold the organizers accountable because there’s no systematic evaluation of Olympics sustainability. Although the IOC considers each candidate's green proposals in the bidding phase, there isn’t an independent organization that judges whether the green promises are fulfilled.

Environmental organizations have called out the lack of transparency. In 2008, for example, Greenpeace China criticized Beijing for failing to release environmental data and certifications during the Summer Games. While the IOC described the 2014 Sochi Winter Games as “a catalyst for the promotion of sustainability in Russia,” the event was criticized for damaging biodiversity at a national park where some of its venues were constructed.

Beijing kicked off this year’s Games with a special twist to the flame-lighting ceremony. Instead of igniting a large fire, a torch was simply placed at the endpoint to save energy. “If subsequent Olympic Games want to be green and want to make the flame small, you can use the Beijing Games as a reference,” said Zhang Yimou, who directed the ceremony.

But some observers have labeled such moves empty gestures. “The idea is that the Olympic Games can showcase what can be possible and also inspire more people to take up sustainable practices, but I find the claim very dubious,” said Martin Müller, a professor at Department of Geography and Sustainability, University of Lausanne who co-wrote the Nature study. “Much of this is really just PR claims.”

His research showed that three things can be done to make the Olympics greener: reducing the size of the event, rotating the Olympics among the same cities and enforcing independent sustainability standards.

“It can be sustainable, but it requires going back to its roots where originally it was a competition between athletes,” said Müller. In recent years, he says, athletes actually make up a very small part of the carbon footprint with the most emissions coming from having more spectators, bigger stadiums and more marketing and business attached to the Games.

The Olympics themselves — including all the traveling and construction involved — is hardly a climate-positive endeavor. But one way to evaluate sustainability is to look at whether the Games have a longer term influence on a country’s environmental efforts.

According to Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, the green grid built for the Beijing Winter Games is an example of how new infrastructure can continue to enable clean energy development and reduce emissions.

Beijing has said it has the first game to run on 100% renewable electricity. Wind and solar power installations in Zhangjiakou, the city co-hosting the Games, were accelerated over the past few years to prepare for the Olympics, with capacity hitting 23.4 gigawatts in 2021. If the city were a country, its combined wind and solar capacity would be the 12th-largest in the world.

“Of course all international events and especially ones as big and demanding have a negative environmental impact,” said Myllyvirta. But "a project like this, inspired by the Olympics, is a substantial counterweight to the negative environmental impacts.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.