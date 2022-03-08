(Bloomberg) --

As European leaders grow more desperate for ways to get Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, almost everything appears to be on the table. That includes convincing people to use less fuel or even rationing energy supplies to avoid importing from Russia.

“Politicians are going to be hesitant to go down that route,” said Jay Hakes, an energy expert, who recorded the public backlash in the U.S. in his book Energy Crises: Nixon, Ford, Carter and Hard Choices in the 1970s. But European policy makers need to consider all options, including pushing for lifestyle changes.

“We have to consolidate our resilience by putting into place mechanisms for a voluntary reduction of consumption,” Barbara Pompili, France’s minister for the ecological transition, said last week after a meeting of European energy ministers.

Besides, the choice might not even in lawmakers’ hands. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Monday threatened to stop gas flowing to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as Russia tries to break Western resolve to maintain severe sanctions against its economy and oligarchs. That could have an impact equivalent to the 1973 oil embargo, when producers in the Middle East stopped exporting crude to the U.S. and some European countries for supporting Israel during the Yom Kippur War.

The embargo forced Western governments to take drastic steps to ease shortages. Then U.S. President Richard Nixon urged citizens to turn down their thermostats and set speed limits of 55 miles per hour to cut demand for oil. Government advertising campaigns tried to build support for the measures, with slogans such as “Don’t Be Fuelish.”

“The fuel crisis need not mean genuine suffering for any American,” Nixon said in a speech weeks after the embargo was announced. “But it will require some sacrifice by all Americans.”

Such voluntary steps could also work today. Lowering the temperature in buildings by 1 degree Celsius across Europe could reduce demand for Russian gas by as much as 7% this year, according to the International Energy Agency. Speeding up the replacement of gas boilers with electric heat pumps, which are three times more efficient, could eliminate another 1% of demand.

How citizens are asked to make these changes, however, can have an impact on their effectiveness. “To devise a campaign of sacrifice and motivate individual behavior, it helps to link it to acts of patriotism,” said Meg Jacobs, research scholar at Princeton University. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made that connection explicit by framing the attack on his country as an attack on democracy itself.

There’s also a pragmatic argument to be made with European energy prices at record highs. “You can appeal to people’s direct financial interest in reducing their bills,” said Mark Roodhouse, an economic historian at the University of York. “You can say you’re not only helping yourself here, but it is also an altruistic act.”

Back in 1973, the uncertainty of energy supply shocks meant that Nixon had to keep more stringent measures on the table. “It is only prudent that we be ready to cut the consumption of oil products, such as gasoline, by rationing, or by a fair system of taxation,” he said in the same speech. The national speed limit went into law in early 1974 under the Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act. Gasoline rationing was introduced in some states, where only cars with even-numbered license plates could buy fuel on even-numbered dates.

However, no U.S. president after Jimmy Carter, Nixon’s successor, has attempted to invoke the spirit of sacrifice from the country’s citizens. Even President Joe Biden has so far only urged for more supply both domestically and from large Middle Eastern producers. And, yet, a survey published Monday showed Americans would accept high prices if it helps stop the war.

If any politician has the stomach to propose rationing, there are three things to keep in mind, according to Roodhouse. First, people have to understand the severity of the crisis. That shouldn’t be hard given the wall-to-wall news coverage of the war and the horrifying real-time images being shared on social media. Second, any orders that limit consumption should come with clear conditions on when they will be lifted. Without those limits, they could appear to be a power grab or abuse of authority.

Finally, the way rations are distributed should be fair — and perceived as so by the public. During World War II, British doctors got a larger petrol ration than other citizens in recognition of their service. More recently, there’s been little complaint that vaccine rollouts in most countries prioritized older and more vulnerable populations.

Most climate scenarios involve reducing energy use as one of hundreds of steps that will help countries zero out planet-warming emissions. But it’s been hard to get most people to treat global warming as an emergency. Nobody questions the emergency nature of wars, which removes many political constraints, including on asking for energy sacrifices.

“If not now, then when?” said Bryony Worthington, a member of the House of Lords and co-chair of Peers for the Planet.

