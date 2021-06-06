How to Tell Whether AMC and GameStop Will Make the Russell 1000

(Bloomberg) -- The Russell Reconstitution is a big deal every year, but this time, potential changes for GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. make it interesting for a broader swath of investors than normal.

The annual reconstitution of Russell’s U.S. family of indexes accounts for market changes in the previous year, and it affects more than $10.6 trillion in investor assets benchmarked to, or invested in, products based on the Russell U.S. Indexes, according to its website. Trading volumes on U.S. exchanges also tend to be among the heaviest of the year around the event.

Will AMC and GameStop be moved into the large-cap Russell 1000 from the small-cap Russell 2000? The key date is June 25.

A company’s potential index inclusion in either the Russell 1000 or Russell 2000 can be calculated from the given break point of $5.2 billion, according to Lucie Holloway, a spokeswoman for the London Stock Exchange Group, the parent of FTSE Russell.

As of Friday’s close, GameStop had a market capitalization of $18.4 billion. AMC’s is $24.6 billion.

The reconstitution process is pretty formulaic: There’s a whole cottage industry of analysts who predict changes to the indexes in advance with high accuracy. A preliminary ranking is done by Russell on May 7. The first round of information was announced on Friday, with the preliminary list of additions and deletions from the Russell 3000 (that’s a combination of the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000).

However, they aren’t broken out into the final components of the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 until after the close on June 25, Holloway said in an email. As market cap-weighted indexes, their components will depend on a company’s value at the close of business that day, she said.

Here are key quotes from Friday’s press release:

“The market capitalization breakpoint which separates companies in the U.S. large-cap Russell 1000 Index and companies in the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index increased by 73% from $3.0 billion in 2020 to $5.2 billion for 2021.”

“The closely-watched final index membership lists, with breakouts for the Russell 1000 Index, the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell Midcap Index, will be published on Monday, June 28 when the Russell Reconstitution takes effect and the newly reconstituted indexes begin to operate.”

