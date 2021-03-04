How to Think About Inflation (and Other Stuff) With Jim Bianco

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

February revealed how much inflation concerns and an uptick in bond yields can mess with a portfolio. It showed the vulnerability of high flying investments such as Bitcoin and ARK's ETFs as well as how stocks and bonds can sometimes go down together. So yeah, inflation is a big deal. But is it a really big deal or just another head fake?

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel speak with Jim Bianco, president and founder of Bianco Research LLC, on why he's become an "inflationista" of late and how investors should prepare. He also discusses his views on a few ETFs (ARK's among them), Bitcoin's potential, and why the retail day trader is here to stay post-pandemic.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.