How to Trade an Unprecedented Mix of Fed Hikes, War and the VIX

(Bloomberg) -- There’s no historical precedent for the current volatile investment landscape, so investors are better off picking one of two options: seek refuge in a high-quality stock portfolio or trade the VIX.

That’s the assessment from DataTrek Research Co-founder Nicholas Colas, who cited the war in Ukraine and risks stemming from the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise rates and slim down its balance sheet all in the same year.

“The balance between point-estimate expectations and the range of possible outcomes pervades market sentiment just now and to a far greater degree than in recent years,” he wrote in a note.

He laid out two potential options, the first being riding out the volatility in a portfolio focused on quality, in particular U.S. large-cap stocks, high-grade corporate bonds and energy stocks.

The second option that Colas recommends is trading the VIX. “This is not an easy path, but essentially it just assumes that markets will oscillate in a somewhat predictable fashion,” he said.

He laid out a strategy based on tracking specific VIX levels. The trade would “lighten up when the VIX hits 20, nibble at 28, and build larger positions at 36, 44 and 52,” he said.

