(Bloomberg) -- Crypto is notorious for its volatility. All its wild swings in prices have become a trademark of the market. And it’s also something that has for years now shaped the trading behaviors of investors looking to make a quick profit. But what happens when the market’s largest digital asset, Bitcoin, starts losing its volatility?

Recently, the coin has traded in a tight range around $20,000, unable to break out in any real way. How have crypto investors – who are used to trading on the ups and downs of the coin – responded? How have their investing strategies shifted?

For more on how traders are dealing with Bitcoin’s stasis, guest host and Bloomberg reporter Vildana Hajric is joined by Bloomberg reporter Katie Greifeld.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletterThis podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

