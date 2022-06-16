(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection of the US Capitol will focus Thursday on Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into using his role as the Senate’s presiding officer to block congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

The 1 p.m. hearing is expected to present evidence Trump was repeatedly warned his plans to block election certification were illegal and may include testimony from Trump aides on how the president responded when he learned rioters invading the Capitol on Jan. 6 were calling for Pence’s lynching.

Pence, who is to speak in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon, won’t be at the hearing. Witnesses scheduled to testify live include Greg Jacob, who was Pence’s chief counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative former federal appeals court judge, both of whom advised Pence he had no legal authority to block or delay certification. Video testimony will also come from depositions by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, who was with him at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Excerpts may also be shown of testimony by the then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann, who was another White House lawyer.

Among the networks covering the hearing live are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CBS. Here are some key aspects to watch for.

How did Trump respond when the mob chanted Pence’s name?

Pence was presiding over the formal counting of Electoral College votes during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 when it was interrupted by the rioters breaching the Capitol.

Pence and his family had to be whisked out of the Senate chamber to a safe location inside the Capitol complex as rioters rampaging through the building closed in on him. Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” prompting rioters to chant “hang Mike Pence” and erect mock gallows.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has described testimony from Trump aides saying he responded by saying Pence “deserves it.” Thursday may be the day the American public first sees video clips of those aides’ accounts.

How extensive were Trump’s efforts to pressure Pence?

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said during the panel’s first prime-time hearing last week that this session will show Trump mounted “a relentless effort” to pressure his vice president to refuse to count swing states’ electoral votes on Jan. 6 and delay certification of the election in order to give state legislatures time to propose alternative electors.

Parts of the campaign played out in public, including Trump’s speech to supporters before they attacked the Capitol, during which he implored Pence to “do the right thing” and stop the election certification. Cheney said the panel will address the campaign to coerce Pence “in great detail” with Jacob and others.

Why did Pence aide warn of security threat before Jan. 6?

Short warned the lead agent in Pence’s Secret Service detail of a potential threat to the vice president the day before the Jan. 6 attack, based on Short’s assessment that Trump would publicly turn on Pence, CBS and the New York Times reported earlier this month. Look for testimony on details on what moved Short to raise the alarm.

Did Trump know his plan was illegal?

The panel’s second hearing on Monday provided extensive evidence of overwhelming advice from Trump’s own Justice Department, campaign team and White House lawyers that his public claims of a stolen election were unfounded. This hearing will concentrate on warnings from the vice president’s team, the White House counsel’s office and others that Trump’s plans to substitute alternative electors in states he lost and to block congressional certification of the election results were unlawful.

How involved were Trump and close allies in fake electors?

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the creation of alternative slates of pro-Trump electors in swing states Biden won, according to CNN and the New York Times. Federal judge David Carter also identified the plan as central to what he found was a likely conspiracy to obstruct the congressional session in an order this month requiring Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over related emails to the Jan. 6 panel.

Jacob and other White House attorneys the panel has deposed may have been in meetings during which Trump or his legal advisers discussed their plans for false electors.

Did Trump and his allies use the riot to try to delay certification?

Cheney said the hearing will include testimony that during the Capitol riot and afterward Trump’s legal team continued to work in a war room at the Willard Hotel to stop the electoral vote count.

New York University law professor Ryan Goodman said in an interview evidence Trump or his allies tried to “instrumentalize violence” to disrupt the electoral vote count -- even without proof they were directly responsible -- would increase their peril of prosecution under federal statutes making it a crime to disrupt congressional proceedings. Compelling detail showing Trump’s team exploiting violence as it was ongoing could also be politically damaging.

