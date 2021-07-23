How, When and Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV and Streaming

(Bloomberg) -- This year, due to pandemic restrictions, few people will get to see any of the Tokyo Olympics in person. Instead, the world will watch via a range of TV and streaming options. Herein, a guide on how, when and where to tune into the 2021 summer Olympics.

Where to watch?

Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal will air 7,000 hours of Olympics events from July 23 to Aug 8 across its two broadcast channels, six cable channels and digital platforms. For the first time, NBC will also show the games on its streaming service, Peacock. One of the most anticipated events will be women’s gymnastics. American superstar Simone Biles will be competing for another gold. The women’s qualification round begins July 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. A full schedule of when each event is taking place can be found at NBCOlympics.com.

Will there be an Olympic opening ceremony in Tokyo?

Yes, but it will look different from previous ones. The opening ceremony will still involve the lighting of the Olympic torch, and athletes and flag bearers from each country will still walk around the stadium. But there will be fewer athletes in the parade than usual due to pandemic restrictions. And like the other Olympic events this year, the opening ceremony will seem quieter, taking place inside a mostly empty venue after Olympics organizers banned most spectators due to rising Covid-19 cases in Tokyo.

When is the Olympic opening ceremony?

The Olympics opening ceremony begins Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. Eastern time, or 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo. It’s expected to last about four hours.

How to watch the Olympic opening ceremony?

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC, which begins its broadcast to U.S. viewers at 6:55 a.m. Eastern time. NBC will later re-air the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, with a special focus on Team USA. The NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com will stream the taped, primetime version of the broadcast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.