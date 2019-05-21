(Bloomberg Opinion) -- In 2016, the European Union launched the Market Abuse Regulation. The new law sought, among other things, to make bond markets more transparent by making information about issues readily available to the public.

Three years later, it appears that nearly half of all corporate bond issues -- including those from firms like Netflix -- now originate on Guernsey, a small island in the English Channel that is best known for its famed breed of cows. And little wonder: Despite its very European location, Guernsey does not abide by the new regulations.

How that came to pass is a strange story, one that highlights the profound difficulties that regulators face when trying to shed light on financial markets.

It all started when William, the French Duke of Normandy, conquered England in 1066, wresting the throne from the Anglo-Saxons. The Channel Islands fell under his new purview, but they remained part of the Norman Duchy, and paid taxes in France.

Nonetheless, one of William’s successors, King John, was forced to cede the Duchy of Normandy to French King Phillip II after a military defeat in 1204. Yet the Channel Islands remained loyal to London during this conflict, and in gratitude, John granted these distant possessions an unusual, autonomous existence.

Under the new arrangements, the “Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey” were delicately described as a “Crown peculiar” -- a possession that the king or queen could only claim in his or her role as a successor to the Dukes of Normandy, even though Normandy itself was no longer under the monarch’s control.

From this point onward, the Channel Islands developed on an unusual path, never becoming part of England, even after the creation of the United Kingdom in 1707. But nor did they become part of modern France. Instead, the inhabitants lived in a kind of medieval time capsule, speaking Norman French (a few still do) and obeying a legal code that dates back to the year 933.

In theory, the law still holds that a citizen of Guernsey who believes he has sustained an injustice (theft of a cow, for example) need only bellow the Clameur de Haro in the presence of witnesses: “Haro! Haro! Haro! à l’aide mon Prince. On me fait tort.” (This alarm should then be followed by a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer in Norman French.)

Actual law enforcement may be slightly more sophisticated these days, but British courts and judges still have no jurisdiction in the Channel Islands. Nor do French authorities. Rather, Jersey and Guernsey live by their own laws, and more to the point, their own regulations.

This has had profound implications in modern times. In 1928, for example, Jersey levied a corporate income tax that only applied to companies actively managed and controlled on the island. Multinationals quickly realized they could register on Jersey but operate elsewhere, avoiding the need to pay taxes, either on Jersey or elsewhere.

The British government, irked by loophole, asked the Channel Islands to deal with the problem. But the islanders proved what one chronicler of this episode has described as “stubborn,” refusing to change their ways. They would not bow to the British.

Nor, as it turned out, would they cede sovereignty to the European Economic Community in the aftermath of World War II. During these negotiations, the islands managed to secure an “in but not of” status within the future European Union: They could implement EU regulations, but were under no obligation to do so.

This quickly brought the islands to the attention of companies hoping to avoid taxes and regulation. Jersey, for example, became famous for its treatment of corporate income taxes. A company incorporated in Jersey paid a 20 percent tax rate. But the island permitted corporations to become “exempt companies,” owing an annual flat tax of approximately $640 per year.

Companies who set up shop in Guernsey didn’t actually conduct real business there; rather, they formed a shell company run by so-called “nominee directors” drawn from the local population. These individuals ceded the business of running the company back to real directors living elsewhere.

But there was a hitch. In order to maintain exempt status, the corporations couldn’t hold board meetings in Guernsey. Conveniently, though, Guernsey had several satellite islands that were a short boat trip away: perfect for a picturesque outing by the dummy board of directors. The most famous of these islands was Sark.

Just as Guernsey stood separate from modern nation states, Sark retained considerable autonomy vis-à-vis Guernsey. Its ruler, the Seigneur of Sark, presides over the 600 or so inhabitants and famously enjoyed some odd privileges (only the Seigneur would own an unsprayed dog, for example, or keep pigeons). More relevant, perhaps, was the fact that Sark had absolutely no taxes of any kind.

And so, the companies that incorporated in Guernsey (or Jersey) would take a boat to Sark to hold their annual meetings, a trip known as the Sark Lark.

Not surprisingly, the residents of Sark wanted a piece of the action, too. They began greeting the visitors with offers to serve as directors. In order to preserve the peace, companies appointed the Sarkese as nominee directors, too, enabling the farming population to make some extra money.

Thanks to this quid pro quo, a single islander could easily end up serving on the boards of hundreds of corporations. One named Philip Croshaw served on thousands of them.

These abuses led to a campaign aimed at “Stamping Out the Sark Lark,” as the British Independent put it. In response, Guernsey amended the laws in the late 1990s. However, it was only a matter of time before they recast themselves as havens from new forms of financial regulation.

The improbable path from the Normans to Netflix was not on William the Conqueror’s mind when he crossed the English Channel in 1066. But regulators may need to summon his level of determination to coax Guernsey into the light.

