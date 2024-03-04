(Bloomberg) -- Ennismore, the luxury lifestyle hotel company backed by France’s Accor, is seeking to raise capital for expansion in the US and is talking to potential strategic partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

The operator of The Hoxton and Mama Shelter hotel chains aims to raise new money that could value it at about $3 billion or more, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Accor will retain majority ownership in London-based Ennismore, the people said.

Ennismore is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars but deliberations are in the early stages and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Representatives of Ennismore and Paris-based Accor, which bought a majority stake in the company in 2021, declined to comment.

Ennismore, founded in 2011 by Sharan Pasricha, operates 17 brands and 139 hotels, according to Accor’s website, with about 100 projects in the pipeline. Its other hotel chains include Mondrian, Delano, Hyde and the Rixos resort in Turkey.

Large investors have been keen to expand in luxury lifestyle hospitality as demand rises from wealthy clients after the pandemic. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in Rocco Forte’s luxury hotel group in December to accelerate the firm’s expansion globally.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.