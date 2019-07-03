HP, Dell to Shift Up to 30% of Laptop Production From China, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. plan to move as much as 30% of their notebook production away from China to avert U.S. tariffs, the Nikkei cited anonymous sources as saying.

Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co. are also looking to move some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing away from the country, the Nikkei Asian Review cited those sources as saying.

Companies foreign and domestic are seeking to pivot production away from China amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to use punitive tariffs to negotiate friendlier trade terms for the U.S. Alphabet Inc.’s Google has already shifted much of its production of U.S.-bound motherboards to Taiwan, averting a 25% tariff, Bloomberg News reported last month.

