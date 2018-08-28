(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave a profit forecast that topped analysts’ estimates, signaling that cost cuts and a push into higher-margin businesses, like networking and software, have started to pay off.

Key Takeaways

HPE Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri has sought to transform the maker of computer servers into a powerhouse in networking, software and services. Tuesday’s results suggest the effort is starting to work.

The company expects profit of 39 to 44 cents a share in its fiscal fourth quarter, compared to an average analyst estimate of 42 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sales came in at $7.8 billion in the period ended July 31. Analysts were looking for $7.67 billion. HPE has offered more-flexible ways to buy its hardware in a bid to compete with Dell and cloud rivals.

The company named Tarek Robbiati as chief financial officer, replacing Tim Stonesifer.

Market Reaction

Shares rose 1.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $16.74 in New York. The stock had climbed more than 15 percent this year.

The Raw Numbers

HPE expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.50 to $1.55 a share. Wall Street was looking for $1.47.

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 44 cents a share, also beating analysts’ estimates.

HPE’s adjusted operating margin was 9.6 percent, up from 6.9 percent a year earlier.

