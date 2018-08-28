15m ago
HP Enterprise Forecasts Profit That Beats Analysts' Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave a profit forecast that topped analysts’ estimates, signaling that cost cuts and a push into higher-margin businesses, like networking and software, have started to pay off.
Key Takeaways
- HPE Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri has sought to transform the maker of computer servers into a powerhouse in networking, software and services. Tuesday’s results suggest the effort is starting to work.
- The company expects profit of 39 to 44 cents a share in its fiscal fourth quarter, compared to an average analyst estimate of 42 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Sales came in at $7.8 billion in the period ended July 31. Analysts were looking for $7.67 billion. HPE has offered more-flexible ways to buy its hardware in a bid to compete with Dell and cloud rivals.
- The company named Tarek Robbiati as chief financial officer, replacing Tim Stonesifer.
Market Reaction
- Shares rose 1.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $16.74 in New York. The stock had climbed more than 15 percent this year.
The Raw Numbers
- HPE expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.50 to $1.55 a share. Wall Street was looking for $1.47.
- Fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 44 cents a share, also beating analysts’ estimates.
- HPE’s adjusted operating margin was 9.6 percent, up from 6.9 percent a year earlier.
To contact the reporters on this story: Nico Grant in San Francisco at ngrant20@bloomberg.net;Molly Kissler in New York at mkissler@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr, Andrew Pollack
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.