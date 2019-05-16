(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. supercomputer maker Cray Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Shares of Cray have risen 11% in the past year, giving it a market value of about $1.2 billion.

No final agreements have been reached, and the timing could still be delayed, the people said. A spokeswoman for HP Enterprise declined to comment, while a representative for Cray didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

