HP Rejects Xerox Proposal, Says Open to Discussing Transaction

(Bloomberg) -- HP board concluded Xerox proposal “significantly undervalues HP,” board says in letter to Xerox CEO John Visentin.

“We are open to exploring whether there is value to be created for HP shareholders through a potential combination with Xerox”

Says there are “fundamental questions that need to be addressed,” cites Xerox’s revenue decline since June 2018, “which raises significant questions for us regarding the trajectory of your business and future prospects”

“With substantive engagement from Xerox management and access to diligence information on Xerox, we believe that we can quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction”

