(Bloomberg) -- HP Inc. reported quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, lifted by customer upgrades of personal computers and printers for remote work and school during the pandemic. Shares gained in extended trading.

Revenue fell about 1% to $15.3 billion in the period that ended Oct. 31, the Palo Alto, California-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, expected $14.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was 62 cents a share in the fourth fiscal quarter, while analysts projected 52 cents.

Adjusted profit in the current quarter will be 64 cents to 70 cents a share, HP said. Analysts, on average, estimated 54 cents. The company said it would boost its quarterly dividend 10% to 19 cents a share.

HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores is trying to revamp the maker of PCs and printers into a more profitable business. He is overseeing a corporate restructuring that will result in lower expenses and a smaller workforce. HP promised investors a surge in profits and shareholder value if they scuttled a takeover attempt by rival Xerox Holdings Corp., which was withdrawn earlier this year. Both HP’s cost cuts and Xerox’s effort to consolidate the industry share a common motivation -- a printing market in decline.

While corporate customers aren’t buying printers with their offices closed or at reduced capacity, Lores said demand from consumers working at home was so strong that HP shipped 12 million printers in the quarter -- the highest number since the corporate split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. in 2015.

The company also shipped a record 19 million PCs last quarter and Lores said he expects the trend to continue in HP’s first fiscal quarter.

“We’re solid about the projections for Q1 and the momentum that the company has, the progress we are making executing our strategy and we are very optimistic about where the company is going to be going during the next quarters and years,” Lores said in an interview.

Shares rose about 7% in extended trading after closing at $21.75 in New York. The stock has gained 5.8% this year.

Sales of Personal Systems, mostly computers, was little changed from a year earlier at $10.4 billion. Revenue from consumers jumped 24% while business sales decreased 12%. Printing revenue declined 3% to $4.8 billion. The company reported a 21% rise in consumer hardware sales and a 22% drop in hardware revenue from businesses.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.