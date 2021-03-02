(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter helped by increasing demand for equipment needed to run computing services and manage devices over the internet.Profit, excluding some items, will be 38 cents to 44 cents per share in the three months ending in April, the Houston-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated 38 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Annual profit will be from $1.70 to $1.88 a share, compared with an average estimate of $1.69.

Like many of its peers, HPE is trying to shift away from a reliance on one-time sales of servers, networking equipment and storage hardware and sign up customers to subscriptions with add-on services. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri needs that to kick into gear to return the company to revenue growth which has been largely absent since its 2015 split with HP Inc. He’s been cutting costs to make the company more profitable and last December announced the once-iconic Silicon Valley name would move its headquarters to Texas.Demand for some types of computer services, particularly those provided over the internet, has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s driving orders of gear needed to support work and study from home, HPE said.“Our revenue exceeded our outlook and we significantly expanded our gross and operating margins to drive strong profitability across most of our businesses,” Neri said in the statement.

Shares have gained about 23% this year, closing at $14.52 Tuesday in New York.HPE’s revenue declined 1.7% to $6.83 billion in the three months ended Jan 31. Net income in that fiscal first-quarter declined to $223 million, or 17 cents a share, from $333 million, or 25 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.By division, its biggest source of revenue, Compute, suffered a 1% decline in sales to $3 billion. Storage revenue fell 5% to $1.2 billion. Sales in the Intelligent Edge unit -- devices used to connect and manage previously unconnected gear -- rose 12% to $806 million.

