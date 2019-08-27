(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., a maker of server computers, gave a profit forecast that topped Wall Street estimates, signaling progress on its efforts to cut costs and reshape its business to higher-margin products. Shares gained in extended trading.

Adjusted earnings, excluding some items, will be 43 cents to 47 cents a share in the period ending in October, the San Jose, California-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected 43 cents. The company also raised its fiscal year forecast for adjusted earnings to $1.72 to $1.76 a share from its May guidance of $1.62 to $1.72.

Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri has sought to prepare the hardware maker for a future increasingly defined by cloud-based software. HPE said in June that it would offer its products as a service, with servers, storage hardware, networking gear and software available through subscriptions or pay-per-use models by 2022.

Neri also formed a partnership with Google to help clients adopt a hybrid model and announced a $1.4 billion acquisition of Cray Inc. to bolster HPE in supercomputers. All the while, the CEO has tried to reduce the company’s spending to make it more profitable, especially with inconsistent sales growth due to weakening demand for servers and storage hardware.

“Our strong operational performance reflects continued disciplined execution as we deliberately shift and enhance our portfolio to provide customers with higher-value, software-defined offerings, delivered as a service,” Neri said in the statement.

Sales declined 7% to $7.22 billion in the fiscal third quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.28 billion.

HPE shares gained about 7% in extended trading after closing at $12.93 in New York. The stock has declined 2.2% this year.

HPE’s revenue has contracted on a year-over-year basis in 11 of the past 12 quarters. Neri has been trying to reverse that trend by modernizing the company’s products and services with the moves to subscriptions and edge computing, which lets clients process information closer to their source rather than at far-away data centers. Analysts estimate the effort may begin to pay off by the second half of 2020.

