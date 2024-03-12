(Bloomberg) -- HQ Capital, an European private equity firm focusing on small to mid-market investment, hired former Ardian SAS executive Michael Hu as head of Asia and opened a new office in Singapore as it seeks to tap wealth in the region.

The firm, established in 1989, is seeking to expand its investor base in Asia and provide access to US and European mid-market private equity funds as well as secondary deals and co-investments, Hu said in an interview. HQ Capital, which has been investing in Asia since 1997 and established a Hong Kong office in 2007, is targeting investments with other asset managers in funds ranging from $300 million to $2 billion.

“We are looking at family offices and individuals with multi-billion dollar portfolios that traditionally invest in mostly stocks and bonds but want to increase their allocations to private equity,” Hu said. Many of these investors are already “well invested” in Asia, he said. The increased volatility in the region’s real estate, foreign exchange and equity markets have prompted them to diversify into the US and Europe.

Wealthy individuals and family offices are adding alternative investments to their portfolios and gaining more access to a market traditionally dominated by institutional players. They’ve become a new source of growth and capital for private equity firms struggling to raise cash from US pension and global endowment funds. Private wealth will accelerate the growth of private market assets, which Preqin estimates has reached $16.3 trillion, according to a report in February.

The new Singapore office will serve the growing base of Asia private wealth and institutional investors, Hu said. The firm has submitted its application for a capital markets services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which is pending approval.

HQ Capital invests with managers in the US or Europe who might not have a fund-raising team or satellite office in Asia and will benefit from an increased Asia investor base. Conversely, Asia high-net-worth individuals and family offices can invest in these “hard-to-access” assets with the firm, Hu said.

Prior to joining HQ Capital, Hu was a managing director at Ardian in Singapore, where he was a senior member of the secondaries and primaries investment team and led investor relations and private wealth solutions. Before joining Ardian, Hu was a principal at Greenhill & Co. in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Germany-based HQ Capital has deployed around $2 billion into Asia-based investments, part of the $11.9 billion it’s committed since inception, according to its website.

