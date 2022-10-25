(Bloomberg) --

The UK’s chaotic mini-budget prompted HSBC Holdings Plc to increase its loan loss provision by $200 million in the third quarter, another sign of the economic turmoil created by the aborted fiscal statement.

The lender took a $279 million charge against its UK unit in the period, according to an analyst presentation Tuesday. That included “$200 million of additional allowances for heightened economic uncertainty” in the UK, exiting Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said on a call with journalists Tuesday.

Investors jettisoned UK assets after Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plan rattled markets. It sparked a Bank of England intervention in the gilts market and prompted her downfall. Her replacement, Rishi Sunak, has warned the UK faces a “profound economic challenge.”

HSBC’s higher-than-expected loan loss provisions helped send shares down 6% as of 9:28 a.m. in London.

