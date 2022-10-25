(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc shares dropped after the bank gave a cautious outlook and reported higher-than-expected charges for possible loan losses in the third quarter, driving concerns about the economic pain a looming downturn will bring.

While the London-headquartered bank joined other global lenders in posting profit that beat analyst estimates thanks to a rise in net interest income, the firm lowered its expected NII guidance for 2023, according to a statement Tuesday. It is now expected to be at least $36 billion for 2023, down from $37 billion because of higher funding costs and the pound’s fall against the dollar.

The bank is making “conservative assumptions,” exiting Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said on a call with analysts Tuesday. “At some point, I think we’ll be accused of providing a profit warning,” he said as he declined to provide further details and later clarifying he was joking.

HSBC shares were down 7.4% as of 11 a.m. in London.

Central banks globally, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, have raised rates rapidly in the past few months in a bid to contain inflation that’s been running at four-decade highs. HSBC is the first major UK bank to report how it’s fared during a turbulent third quarter.

The bank’s loan loss provision was $1.1 billion for the quarter, almost a third higher than a Bloomberg-compiled consensus. The miss was driven by a $300 million charge against Chinese commercial real estate and a $200 million charge in relation to the “uncertain UK macroeconomic” outlook.

Profit Jump

The gloomy outlook came as the bank said net interest income hit $8.6 billion, helping lift adjusted pretax profit by 18% to $6.5 billion and beating analysts’ estimates. That was the best third quarter for the measure, which captures what the bank makes from lending minus interest paid on deposits, in more than eight years.

“Our strategy produced good organic growth in all three global businesses, and net interest income increased on the back of rising interest rates,” Quinn said in the statement. “We retained a tight grip on costs, despite inflationary pressures, and remain on track to achieve our cost targets for 2022 and 2023.”

Alongside the results, the bank announced a change to its top ranks. It said Georges Elhedery was replacing Stevenson as its new chief financial officer. The change sets up Elhedery, the bank’s former markets boss, as a potential front-runner to eventually replace Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn.

Stevenson, who joined the bank less than four years ago, will step down from the CFO role at the end of December, while Greg Guyett is appointed sole head of global banking and markets effective immediately.

The move surprised analysts. “The well regarded CFO Ewen Stevenson is leaving early next year -- and it is not entirely clear why this is,” Numis analyst Jonathan Pierce said in a note.

Speaking to reporters, Stevenson said his decision to leave came as the bank reached an “inflection point” and denied there had been any breakdown in relations with Quinn. “We’re both very strongly aligned,” said Stevenson.

Share Buybacks

The bank also reiterated share buybacks were unlikely to return until a measure of its capital strength moves higher.

The bank said it is focused on getting its CET1 ratio -- currently 13.4% -- within in its target range of 14% to 14.5% by the first half of next year “through revenue growth and cost control, as well as through risk-weighted asset and capital actions.” Once it is “back within our target range, we intend to continue to manage capital efficiently, returning excess capital to shareholders where appropriate.”

HSBC is continuing to fend off calls to consider a breakup from major shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co. The lender has insisted its pivot toward Asia is a more valuable strategy. Earlier this month, the bank said it was considering the sale of its Canadian business and further disposals are expected, though these are likely to be leavened by acquisitions in other areas considered core to the company’s future.

Quinn said the potential sale of Canada opened up the possibility of increased capital returns to shareholders. He also downplayed speculation about HSBC’s Mexican business saying the unit was not for sale.

HSBC, which generates most of its earnings in Asia, has said it remains committed to retaining its base in London. However, in a memo last month, the bank said it might give up the lease on its Canary Wharf headquarters when it comes up for renewal in 2027.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

HSBC’s promise of an additional $1 billion in cost savings in 2023, together with a $1 billion upgrade to its 2022 net interest-income target, were key positives from a strong set of 3Q earnings. A comfortable pretax profit beat at 3Q thanks to very strong revenue and cost control.

Jonathan Tyce, BI Banking Analyst

