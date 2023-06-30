The risk of further unrest in Russia must be factored into oil analysis for H2 2023: Strategist

HSBC Holdings Plc cut its oil forecasts, joining other major Wall Street firms in paring back once-optimistic views on crude prices.

Benchmark Brent crude will now hit US$80 in the second half of the year, down from $93.50 previously, the bank’s analysts, including Ajay Parmar, wrote in a note Friday. It also cut its longer-term forecasts to $75 a barrel from $85. Brent is now hovering around $75.

In recent weeks, several top analysts, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., dialed back calls for significantly higher prices in the second half. They come as market supplies, led by high Russian exports, remain robust, while the potential for higher interest rates has also pressured prices.

“The market has been driven less by fundamentals and more by macroeconomic concerns,” the HSBC analysts said. “We think this will continue to be the case for part of the summer.”

HSBC still expects markets to tighten in the second half, driven by a combination of OPEC+ supply cuts, robust Chinese demand and the replenishment of US emergency reserves.