(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to buy AXA Singapore for $575 million in a push to build a global wealth hub in Singapore and fuel its expansion across Southeast Asia.

“This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our Wealth business across Asia,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centred bank with global reach.”

The London-headquartered bank is in the midst of a pivot to Asia, pouring billions into expanding its business in the region as it exits unprofitable business elsewhere. The move to expand in Singapore also comes amid steady turmoil in Hong Kong, HSBC’s largest market, as China tightens its grip on the city.

AXA Singapore is currently the eighth largest life insurer in Singapore by annualized new premiums. The combined business would be the fourth largest retail health insurer, with over 600,000 policies in force, HSBC said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and HSBC said it expects to be immediately accretive to the group’s earnings. It will be funded by existing resources and have a minimal impact on HSBC’s common equity tier 1 ratio.

