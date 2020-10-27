HSBC Canada eases up on loan loss provisions with release of $2M

One of the world’s largest banks is the unexpected source of a potentially encouraging signal about this country’s economy.

HSBC Bank Canada on Tuesday disclosed that during the third quarter it released $2 million from funds it had been setting aside for loans that could go bad.

The lender explained the move as being the result of “forward-looking macro-economic variables improved, partly offset by an increase in impairment charges from non-performing loans in the energy, transportation and construction sectors.”

By comparison, in the prior quarter, HSBC Bank Canada had set aside $190 million for potential credit losses as a result of concerns about COVID-19’s impact on the economy.

Despite the improvement in the latest quarter, the bank’s year-to-date charge in expected credit losses tallied $328 million as of Sept. 30, compared to $45 million a year earlier.

Overall, HSBC Bank Canada reported $101 million in profit attributable to shareholders Tuesday, down from $141 million a year earlier.

“Our results this quarter are markedly better than in the first two quarters of the year, largely due to moderating expected credit losses,” said HSBC Bank Canada CEO Linda Seymour in a release. “This is in line with improved forward-looking economic guidance, even after factoring in the resurgence of the pandemic that is now upon us.”