(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer John Flint is stepping down after less than two years on the job, and will be replaced for now by Noel Quinn. The lender didn’t give a reason for Flint’s departure.

“I have agreed with the board that today’s good interim results indicate that this is the right time for change, both for me and the bank,” Flint said in a statement Monday. “After almost 30 years with HSBC, I will be sad toleave but I do so looking forward to a new personal challenge.”

Flint, 51, joined HSBC in 1989 and took over as CEO in February 2018. Quinn, 57, is currently head of global commercial banking at the London-based bank.

“The board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us,” Chairman Mark Tucker said in the statement.

Flint has been pressuring his top managers to lower costs in recent months. At least 500 jobs were set to be culled within global banking and markets, people familiar with the matter said in May, with London likely to be in the front line. The sudden change at the top comes weeks after a reorganization at its North American business resulted in the sudden retirement of its U.S. chief Michael Roberts.

The lender also said it would shortly begin a buyback of up to $1 billion and announced pretax profit for the quarter of $6.2 billion, according to a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

