HSBC Holdings Plc has hired a former adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work with its chairman Mark Tucker.

Edward Udny-Lister will join HSBC later this month and will support Tucker by “providing strategic advice on international business issues,” the bank said in an emailed statement Friday.

He will also provide advice to Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn and other senior executives, the bank said.

Until last year Udny-Lister was a strategic adviser to Johnson, having previously held a variety of governmental and private sector roles. Tucker said the hire would help HSBC “enhance our client offering in the U.K. and around the world.”

