(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is committing $5 billion of lending to United Arab Emirates-based businesses that need capital to expand globally.

“Our $5 billion commitment, between now and 2023, will support plans that strong companies have to enter new trade markets, re-engineer their supply chains, to innovate,” Abdulfattah Sharaf, chief executive officer of HSBC UAE, said in a statement.

Incentives, including green lending discounts and certifications, access to targeted growth programs and trade-related benefits such as green trade assessments and facilities, will be offered to businesses that meet the required criteria, the lender said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.