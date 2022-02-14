(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is cutting 110 support staff in Switzerland and shutting two floors at the lender’s Geneva office after its Swiss private bank saw wealthy clients withdraw a net $1 billion last year, the Financial Times said.

Many of the roles are being moved to cheaper locations like Poland and Mumbai, the FT said, citing a memo and people familiar with the decision. Employees at the lender’s Geneva office were told last week that two floors of the building would be shut down and more staff would have to share desks.

HSBC is due to report its full-year earnings next week. The bank is in the midst of a strategic overhaul that is designed to pivot resources increasingly toward Asia, where it makes the majority of its revenue and profit.

HSBC’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman told the FT that the Geneva job cuts would have no impact on front-office services and HSBC remained fully committed to Switzerland.

