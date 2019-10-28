(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is embarking on its biggest overhaul in years after profit missed estimates, warning that it will take significant write-downs in the coming year as it pares back under-performing areas.

The bank, which makes almost 90% of its profits in Asia, said fresh write-offs are likely to cover its European businesses and technology spending, as HSBC also walked away from a key profitability target. For acting Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, who took over in August following the ouster of John Flint, the review is his chance to put his stamp on the approximately 240,000 strong workforce where he has already started to make cuts at HSBC’s investment bank.

“Our previous plans are no longer sufficient to improve performance for these businesses, given the softer outlook for revenue growth,” Quinn said in a statement. “We are therefore accelerating plans to remodel them, and move capital into higher growth and return opportunities.”

Any writedown could wipe out much of the investment made during Flint’s tenure when the bank said it would spend about $17 billion updating its technology platforms and expanding its business in mainland China.

“You are likely to see us needing to revisit a few things,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said on a call with Bloomberg. “Obviously we are carrying a decent amount of goodwill against parts of the European business, in particular,” he said. “There may in one or two areas be some investment spent, for example in I.T., that we need to write off.”

HSBC’s pretax profit fell 12% to $5.3 billion for the third quarter. It also dumped a target for return on tangible equity, a key measure of profitability, of more than 11% in 2020, even as it credited operations in Asia with holding up despite challenges in the region. The stock slumped in Hong Kong and dropped as much as 3.1% in London morning trade.

Global banking and markets, which houses its investment banking operations, posted a 30% decline in pretax profit for the quarter to $1.24 billion, while retail banking and wealth management saw a 18% drop to $1.69 billion.

“The good news is that this performance looks set to finally goad the management into taking some of the actions to address under-performing businesses that we have been awaiting for,” wrote Edward Firth, banks analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Quinn’s Retrenchment

Quinn, who’s signaled he wants the top job on a permanent basis, has been developing plans for a series of retrenchments. The bank may partially exit stock trading in some developed Western markets, and will attempt to sell its French retail bank, a move that could remove as many as 8,000 staff from the payroll, people familiar with the matter have said.

“Having a strong presence in both continental Europe and the U.S. is important to our bank and we will retain a presence in both of those markets -- but we need to reshape that presence,” Quinn said in an interview with Bloomberg. He declined to provide details.

HSBC’s third-quarter adjusted profit trailed a company-compiled analyst consensus of $5.7 billion. Here are some other highlights from the earnings report:

Third-quarter adjusted revenue fell 2% to $13.3 billion

Annualized tangible return on equity of 6.4% for the quarter

Nine-month positive so-called Jaws of 2.2%, meaning revenue outpaced costs

Third-quarter adjusted expected credit losses jumped to $883 million, from $545 million in the previous three months

Hong Kong Fears

HSBC, which is heavily exposed to turbulence in the region, said earnings there have been resilient. More than four months of street protests in Hong Kong have unnerved some customers while a confidence-sapping trade war with the U.S. has dragged on China’s economic growth.

In Hong Kong -- a market that’s a key driver of HSBC’s earnings -- adjusted pretax profit inched up 1% in the quarter to $3 billion. That may provide some relief for investors who have feared the unrest would eat into business there. However, the bank also flagged a credit charge of $90 million to reflect a deteriorating economic outlook in the city.

Simplify, Execute

Comments from Hong Kong officials and economic indicators released in the past weeks paint a picture of a rapidly worsening situation in the Chinese territory. Few global companies have tied their fortunes as much to Hong Kong as HSBC, which wants to capitalize on closer economic ties with mainland China.

The emphasis on cost cuts has been reinforced by Chairman Mark Tucker, who recently told some employees the bank needs to improve its return on capital, according to an internal briefing note seen by Bloomberg. In a recent meeting, he highlighted the need for more cuts, according to the briefing note.

To contact the reporters on this story: Harry Wilson in London at hwilson57@bloomberg.net;Alfred Liu in Hong Kong at aliu226@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, David Scheer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.