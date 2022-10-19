(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is expanding its private banking business in the United Arab Emirates to cater to the fast-growing high net-worth investors in the Gulf nation.

HSBC Bank Middle East Global Private Banking will be focused on clients with investable assets of over $2 million, according to a statement.

The addition of the UAE brings to 11 the number of international private wealth centers operated by HSBC, joining a network that includes Switzerland, Singapore, the UK, Luxembourg, Guernsey, Hong Kong and the US, the bank said.

The UAE will attract the biggest share of private wealth globally this year with a net inflow of 4,000 millionaires, according to the immigration consultancy Henley & Partners. Foreign residents make up more than 80% of the population of the oil-rich UAE.

