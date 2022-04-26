(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc skirted a wave of issues facing the global economy to post better-than-estimated earnings in the first three months of the year.

The London-based bank reported adjusted pretax profits of $4.7 billion on Tuesday, beating a company-compiled consensus of analysts of $4.49 billion for the period. Hits to earnings were offset by a rise in lending volumes and personal banking operations.

The company reported a $600 million loan provision, compared with a release in the year-earlier period, which dragged down earnings.

“While profits were down on last year’s first quarter due to market impacts on Wealth revenue and a more normalised level of ECL, higher lending across all businesses and regions, and good business growth in personal banking, insurance and trade finance bode well for future quarters,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement.

HSBC has been expecting a pick up in momentum this year as interest rates rise globally. Europe’s biggest bank has been pouring billions in fresh cash into Asia, while exiting unprofitable businesses elsewhere, to boost its profitability, bidding to become Asia’s largest wealth manager.

Through its Chinese fintech venture, Pinnacle, the bank has hired close to 700 financial planners across China. It also purchased of AXA SA’s Singapore unit, effectively doubling the size of its insurance business in the wealthy city state. But in its key to growth mainland China, risks are multiplying amid sliding markets, a private sector crackdown and a growing Covid outbreak. HSBC’s largest market, Hong Kong, has been hobbled by its largest outbreak of the pandemic.

