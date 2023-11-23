(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Karim Tannir is joining HSBC Holdings Plc in the Middle East as the lender bulks up in one of its key growth markets.

Tannir will assume the newly-created role of vice-chairman of global banking for HSBC across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, according to a spokesman for the bank. He will work alongside Julian Wentzel, head of global banking for the region, and will report to Middle East head Stephen Moss, as well as Greg Guyett, chief executive officer of global banking and markets.

In June, Tannir became vice chair of JPMorgan’s Europe, Middle East and Africa investment banking division after returning from a sabbatical, Bloomberg News reported at the time. Before that, he’d been one of the Wall Street bank’s two senior country officers in the region. A JPMorgan veteran of 25 years, Tannir was involved in many of the bank’s major transactions in the region such as the IPO of Saudi Aramco.

In September, HSBC hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Fayez Khan as a managing director in its Middle East investment banking business.

Their appointments coincide with a burst of dealmaking in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where state entities have been embarking on bold acquisitions and pursuing large listings on local stock markets. HSBC has been one of the top underwriters for initial public offerings in the region, including this month’s listing of Investcorp Capital in Abu Dhabi.

The firm has also been expanding its wealth management team and recently hired half-a-dozen Credit Suisse private bankers, including Aladdin Hangari as head of global private banking for the Middle East and North Africa.

Vice chairs for global banking at HSBC are typically appointed in markets where the bank has leading positions and opportunities for further growth, according to the spokesman. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Tannir’s departure from JPMorgan comes just months after its country officer for the UAE left to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

