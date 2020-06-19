(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc hit out at unspecified “internet rumors’ in China, pledging to continue to invest and support the Chinese economy as tensions grow.

In a statement on its official WeChat account on Friday, the bank urged the Chinese public to “reasonably” consider and assess its positive role as an international bank in the development of China’s market. “We have noticed some misleading rumors on HSBC recently, which are unfounded,” the London-based bank said.

“For over 150 years, we have been deeply rooted in China and have never stopped servicing the mainland,” the bank said. “Since the reform and opening more than 40 years ago, HSBC has been a steadfast backer of and active participant in China’s economic and social development.”

The comments came after HSBC this month publicly voiced its support for a new security law China is planning to enact in Hong Kong after pressure from officials and Chinese media. That decision has drawn fierce criticism from one of its largest shareholders and also opened up internal fault lines at the lender, with some Hong Kong employees chafing at the move.

Local Chinese news sites on Thursday published an article with the headline “HSBC may end its Chinese business, embark on massive layoffs.”

A day earlier, the lender announced it would revive a massive cost reduction plan that had been put on halt due to the virus. The plan, which includes cutting 35,000 jobs globally, is part of a move by HSBC to pivot more of its business to Asia, where it makes the bulk of its revenue.

Even after the public support, official media said HSBC will need to toe the line to keep its expansion in China on track.

“We still need to watch HSBC’s moves in the future,” according to a commentary in the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid. “There’s a bottom line that HSBC can’t cross, otherwise the bank could lose the China market.”

