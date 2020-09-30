(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund mandated international banks including HSBC Holdings Plc, Industrial Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Citigroup Inc. for its debut Eurobond sale, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The exact timing and size of the issuance will be determined by market conditions, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plans haven’t yet been made public. The sale is more likely to take place sometime before the end of the year, one of the people said.

The fund, known as TWF, ICBC, Citi and HSBC Turkey declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the fund could borrow about $2 billion with the Eurobond sale. The mandate comes after a string of purchases by the wealth fund, such as its acquisition of a 26.2% stake in Turkey’s biggest mobile-phone operator, Turkcell and a 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul.

If completed, the bond sale would follow a two-year syndicated loan of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in 2019. ICBC and Citigroup acted as book-runners on the loan, while HSBC was the credit representative.

