HSBC in Talks With Ping An But Pushes Back on Call to Break Up

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks with its biggest shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co. but continues to push back at suggestions that the banking giant should be split up.

Ping An has held talks with HSBC on the idea of spinning off the bank’s Asian operations and listing them separately in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported in April. China’s largest insurer owned more than 8% of London-headquartered HSBC at the end of 2021. A majority of HSBC’s profit before tax comes from Asia, compared to roughly a fifth from Europe.

HSBC takes Ping An’s views seriously and is “definitely” continuing to talk to the Chinese company about its demands for some kind of structural change, HSBC CFO Ewen Stevenson said in an interview on Bloomberg Television shortly after the bank announced second-quarter earnings.

“We are definitely talking to Ping An and continue to talk with them,” Stevenson said. “When we look at all of the various structural alternatives, a combination of upfront costs, a lot of complexity, (it) would take us three to five years to implement any form of material structural alternative.”

But the banking giant doesn’t see the structural alternatives for HSBC as stacking up, and thinks it would be hard to find value for shareholders in any split.

“Based on what we can see today, it’s very hard to find any value case that we can put in front of shareholders,” he said.

The lender subsequently started an internal review to help push back at the break-up suggestion, with bankers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. drafted in to help with the review.

Still, a break up could unlock substantial value, according to a June report by In Toto Consulting Ltd., which said the analysis was commissioned by “an independent third party.”

