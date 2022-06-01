(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is investing more than 3 billion yuan ($450 million) to build its presence in China over a five-year period from 2020 until 2025, in a bet the world’s second-largest economy will ride out the short-term slowdown, according to Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn.

In a rare print interview with the official Xinhua News Agency, Quinn said the U.K. bank’s commitment to supporting China’s economic growth and internationalization remains strong and is growing. Despite pressure from the pandemic, rising commodity prices and geopolitical tensions, Quinn expected China to present long-term growth potential and opportunities for foreign firms and investors.

Europe’s largest lender is shifting billions of dollars in capital and key executives to Asia to lift its profitability while shrinking or exiting operations in other parts of the world. Key to HSBC’s growth strategy in Greater China is capitalizing on the rising affluence in the Asian economy.

But its plans face several headwinds. HSBC came under attack in China over the past two years over its cooperation in a U.S. probe into Huawei Technologies Co. Its public support of a security law imposed on Hong Kong, its biggest market, has drawn criticism from activists in the city and western politicians.

Quinn’s comments come as the London-based bank is seeking to fend off a call from its largest shareholder, China’s Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., to split off its Asian operations.

About 65% of HSBC’s of pretax profit last year came from Asia. However, HSBC’s management has rebuffed the plan, hiring Robey Warshaw and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise on a defense and has started an internal analysis to push back.

