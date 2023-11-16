(Bloomberg) -- Top executives at HSBC Holdings Plc, London Stock Exchange and Abrdn Plc are among those urging the UK government to accelerate pension reforms to help boost investment in local businesses.

In a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday, executives including HSBC chief Noel Quinn and LSE boss Julia Hoggett warned that the country was in a “critical pivot point in the agenda to drive growth and returns to the economy.” They added that Britain had remarkable companies and potential “but we do not invest in ourselves.”

Pension investment in UK equity markets has fallen from 53% to 6% of total assets over the last 25 years, representing a withdrawal of £1.9 trillion ($2.4 trillion). A “sizable amount” of that is now invested in “homegrown businesses of other countries,” they wrote in the letter. Other signatories included top executives at M&G Plc, GSK Plc, Schroders Plc, BP Plc and J Sainsbury Plc.

In addition, they called for the government to set a competitiveness goal for the Financial Reporting Council, which regulates auditors, accountants, actuaries and sets UK’s corporate governance code. That would mean that the governance regimes take into account the attractiveness of UK’s equity markets. The proposal echoes changes to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

They also urged the chancellor to unveil the reforms in his autumn statement on Nov. 22, and called for greater consolidation for defined contribution plans to ensure that all members can benefit from funds with a diverse portfolio of investments, including those in UK equity.

The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

