(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said it may increase some pay — resulting in higher expenses, after it announced a surge in third-quarter earnings.

“We will also consider a potential increase in performance-related pay based on the out-turn of our performance and ongoing execution of our strategy in 4Q23, which would result in a further rise of around 1% in our operating expenses,” the bank said in a statement.

The move comes as the UK proceeds with plans to scrap a cap on bankers’ bonuses. The cap limiting bonuses to a maximum of twice a banker’s base pay will be lifted from Oct. 31, Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority said earlier this month.

Third-quarter pretax profit at HSBC jumped to $7.71 billion from a year earlier, though that missed the $8.1 billion analyst estimate. It also announced the buyback of up to $3 billion of stock.

