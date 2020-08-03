(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc missed profit estimates as it was weighed down by a political upheaval in its biggest market of Hong Kong and rising bad loans.

The lender has faced a challenging start to the year that had hit its worldwide operations, leading to a slump in earnings from its retail and corporate banking businesses.

“Our first half performance was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, falling interest rates, increased geopolitical risk and heightened levels of market volatility,” Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The slowdown at the bank will increase pressure on Quinn to speed up his planned overhaul that is expected to lead to the loss of 35,000 jobs as the lender looks to either turnaround or cut low-returning units.

Europe’s largest bank, which makes a bulk of its revenue in Asia, has found itself at the eye of a storm in recent months as it seeks to navigate worsening political relations between China and the U.S. and rising tensions in Hong Kong. To boost its profitability, the lender is seeking to pivot away from Europe and the U.S. to expand its business in China as the nation opens up its capital markets.

The turmoil is weighing on HSBC’s performance with profit falling by 57% from a year earlier, as expected credit losses hit $3.8 billion. Adjusted profit was $2.59 billion, missing a $2.94 billion estimate.

The latest results mark 12 months since HSBC surprised the banking world with the ouster of its then CEO John Flint. Flint had fallen out of favor with Chairman Mark Tucker, who then appointed Noel Quinn to replace him as acting CEO, before he was given the job on a permanent basis in March.

