(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is paying an interim dividend after second-quarter profit doubled from a year earlier, easily beating analysts estimate.

HSBC made an adjusted pretax profit of $5.56 billion, against a forecast of about $4.73 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus of analysts’ forecasts. HSBC cut back further on its bad debt provisions, saying the global economy was starting to emerge from the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The London-based bank announced an interim dividend of 7 cents a share Monday, after the Bank of England removed curbs on cash payouts last month.

HSBC is one of the biggest dividend payers in European banking, and after a year of restrictions is expected to set aside more than any of its rivals this year and next, according to estimates collated by Bloomberg Intelligence.

