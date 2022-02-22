HSBC Plans Buyback After Chinese Property Hit: The London Rush
The Shanghai branch of China’s central bank urged commercial banks to accelerate real estate lending, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to signs that regulatory efforts to arrest a home-market slowdown are spreading to some of the country’s biggest cities.
Chinese high-yield dollar bonds fell as concern about the financial health of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. weighs on the market.
The Hotel Lambert, a property owned by Prince Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, has been bought by French billionaire Xavier Niel for over 200 million euros ($226 million), according to a person familiar with the matter.
HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-based bank will start a share buyback of as much as $1 billion, on top of an earlier $2 billion program, citing “good momentum coming into 2022”.
Smith & Nephew Plc: Supply chain challenges held back the advanced medical devices maker’s performance last year, particularly in relation to its orthopedics franchise.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc: The hotels group saw trading creep toward pre-pandemic levels last year, saying there are “encouraging” signs we are nearing the end of the pandemic.
AstraZeneca Plc: The drug maker is working with U.S. firm Honeywell International Inc to make inhalers that are more environmentally friendly.
Outside The City
European Union ambassadors will meet today to discuss a package of sanctions on Russia after it recognised two separatist regions in Ukraine, and ordered what Vladimir Putin called “peacekeeping forces” to move in to the area. It is a dramatic escalation after the West and its allies continued to warn that Russia could soon invade its neighbor - an accusation Moscow has repeatedly denied.
From Thursday, the remaining pandemic-related laws will be scrapped in England, including the requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid-19. “Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our economy, our society, our mental well-being,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Parliament, adding, “we do not need to pay that cost any longer.” From the start of April, people in England will also have to pay for coronavirus tests.
In Case You Missed It
Read how Barclays Plc’s new CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan has proved to be a champion for its investment bank, continuing former chief Jes Staley’s enthusiasm for the division. The bank is also planning to name its first female chief financial officer, Sky News reported yesterday. Barclays reports results tomorrow, their first since Venkatakrishnan took over.
Looking Ahead
Barclays reports full year results tomorrow, after peers HSBC and Standard Chartered Plc both announced share buybacks. Later this week, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc and Anglo American Plc are the biggest companies expected to report earnings on Thursday.
