(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc plans to delist its shares from Euronext in Paris following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements.

The bank intends to apply for the delisting of its ordinary shares from the exchange, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday. The plan will not impact day-to-day operations in France or in Continental Europe, it said.

The company’s listings in London, Hong Kong and other exchanges would not be impacted by the move, HSBC said.

