(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc delivered a better-than-estimated profit, buoyed by rising interest rates, and vowed to restore its dividend to pre-Covid outbreak levels as soon as possible.

Adjusted pretax profits were $5.97 billion in the second quarter, the London-based bank said in a statement. The bank was seen posting a profit of $4.96 billion in a Bloomberg analysts survey.

“The progress that we’ve made growing and transforming HSBC means we are in a strong position as we enter the current rates cycle,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “We are confident of achieving a return on tangible equity of at least 12% from 2023 onwards, which would represent our best returns in a decade.”

The results come months after HSBC reported first-quarter results that led it to say that further share buybacks were unlikely this year as it warned of a drop in its core capital ratio due to regulatory changes and a hit on its interest rate hedge.

HSBC is in the midst of its own turnaround that is focused on building up its position in Asia, particularly in wealth management, while culling operations no longer deemed relevant. The bank has already sold off units in the US, France and Greece, and recently said it would be selling its remaining operations in Russia.

