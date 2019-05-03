(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s first-quarter profit beat estimates, as Chief Executive Officer John Flint made headway in bringing costs under control.

Adjusted pretax profit was $6.35 billion, versus the $5.69 billion consensus estimate of 16 analysts compiled by the bank. Revenue rose 9 percent to $14.41 billion, ahead of a consensus estimate of $13.9 billion.

Revenue gains outpaced cost increases in the first three months of the year, the bank said, a trend HSBC refers to as positive jaws. Adjusted operating expenses rose 3.2 percent in the quarter compared with 5.6 percent in the same period last year.

Europe’s biggest lender has faced questions over its strategy since it failed to deliver on a pledge to deliver positive jaws in 2018. The London-based bank elevated Flint last year to replace Stuart Gulliver, bringing to an end a seven-year term marked by asset sales, job cuts and a pivot toward Asia. Since Flint took over in February of last year, the shares are down about 10 percent.

After announcing in February that HSBC would be slowing the pace of investment, Flint expressed further frustration in March -- berating about 400 executives about “incompetence” and their inability to keep a rein on expenses, people familiar with the matter have said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alfred Liu in Hong Kong at aliu226@bloomberg.net;Harry Wilson in London at hwilson57@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Philip Lagerkranser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.