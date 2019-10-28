(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc, reporting results for the first quarter since the ouster of its leader, posted profit that fell more than analysts projected and abandoned a profitability target as months of protests in Hong Kong and the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war weigh on business.

Europe’s largest lender said adjusted pretax profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 12% to $5.3 billion as revenue slipped 2% amid a worsening economic backdrop in key markets including Hong Kong. The third-quarter profit missed a company-compiled analyst forecast of $5.7 billion. HSBC abandoned a target for return on tangible equity of more than 11% in 2020.

The London-based lender makes most of its money in Greater China and is heavily exposed to turbulence in the region. More than four months of street protests in Hong Kong have unnerved some customers while a confidence-sapping trade war with the U.S. has dragged on China’s economic growth.

