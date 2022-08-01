(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-based bank delivered better-than-expected profits, vowing to restore paying quarterly dividends next year as it seeks to head off a call by its largest shareholder to split up.

The bank’s Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said it’s hard to find value for shareholders in a potential split — as is reportedly being called for by its biggest shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co — although it remains in discussions with the shareholder

Pearson Plc: The publisher will launch a strategic review of its online programme management business following the end of its partnership with Arizona State University at the end of June 2023.

The company’s profit increased in the first-half of this year, significantly beating estimates despite the impact of inflation

Cranswick Plc: The price of a pig in the UK increased 27% in the first quarter for the meat producer, as soaring wheat and soya prices made sent the cost of feed through the roof.

Those higher input costs are just some of the costs Cranswick says it is proactively managing and mitigating through cost control and recovery

Outside The City

Following the Lionesses’ victory in the UEFA European Championship last night, thousands of fans will be able to celebrate England's win with the players at a central London event today.

But women’s football generally also emerged victorious even before Sunday’s final — with television channels across Europe broadcasting the matches during peak viewing hours and the tournament drawing record bets.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s successor has three big reasons to be cheerful. Read the final story in a series on the political and economic landscape facing the new prime minister.

In Case You Missed It

The push to leave London sparked by the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down.

And the Bank of England needs a Big Mac and fries, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth.

Looking Ahead

BP Plc will report earnings tomorrow. The focus will be on how closely the energy major will follow peer Shell Plc’s bumper earnings last week, and whether it will increase share buybacks.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.